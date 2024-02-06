Kyrgyz Top Official Cuts Short Visit To Kazakhstan Due To Bishkek TPP Mishap

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. The Chairman
of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Head of the
Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, had to cut short his
official visit to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and flew back to Bishkek due
to an accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP), Trend reports.
According to the Kyrgyz cabinet, during the Eurasian
Intergovernmental Council meeting and the "Digital Almaty 2024:
Industry X" international digital forum, where Japarov was supposed
to participate, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will represent Kyrgyzstan.
On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), the Bishkek Thermal
Power Plant, one of Kyrgyzstan's major electricity-generating
facilities, experienced an accident, resulting in equipment
failure.
According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, an emergency
headquarters was established to restore the damaged equipment and
manage the aftermath of the incident.
Nasipbek Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Energy, assured that
households continue to receive uninterrupted electrical power.
However, the delivery of hot water to the city has been temporarily
halted to maintain the operation of the thermal power plant and
heating networks.
Three employees were injured during the incident and are
currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The team is working
tirelessly to minimize the impact of the accident.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.