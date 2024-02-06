Adoption Of Cybersecurity Strategy In Azerbaijan Implies Hefty Achievement, Official Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The adoption of a strategy for information security and cybersecurity in Azerbaijan has become a significant achievement, Elmir Valizade from the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the III Summit of IT Leaders of Government Institutions held in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are currently facing numerous obstacles, as well as those in the future. The strategy clearly identifies goals and sets an action plan with tasks for each company. Our primary goal today is to successfully implement this plan. Organizing such summits is a crucial component of the process," he noted.

"An appropriate work is being carried out in government structures. The Cabinet of Ministers has set up a working group to coordinate efforts. Government agencies and specialized institutions have also received specific instructions to ensure that the action plan is implemented on time. We hope that our collaborative efforts will result in the successful implementation of this national policy. The primary outcome will be a more efficient use of information technology, which has already become a fundamental part of our lives," Valizade pointed out.

Will be updated