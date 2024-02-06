Adoption Of Cybersecurity Strategy In Azerbaijan Implies Hefty Achievement, Official Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The adoption of a
strategy for information security and cybersecurity in Azerbaijan
has become a significant achievement, Elmir Valizade from the
Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said
at the III Summit of IT Leaders of Government Institutions held in
Baku, Trend reports.
"We are currently facing numerous obstacles, as well as those in
the future. The strategy clearly identifies goals and sets an
action plan with tasks for each company. Our primary goal today is
to successfully implement this plan. Organizing such summits is a
crucial component of the process," he noted.
"An appropriate work is being carried out in government
structures. The Cabinet of Ministers has set up a working group to
coordinate efforts. Government agencies and specialized
institutions have also received specific instructions to ensure
that the action plan is implemented on time. We hope that our
collaborative efforts will result in the successful implementation
of this national policy. The primary outcome will be a more
efficient use of information technology, which has already become a
fundamental part of our lives," Valizade pointed out.
