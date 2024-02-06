Azerbaijan To Debut Hosting International Conference On Cyber Diplomacy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. An international
conference on cyber diplomacy will be held in Azerbaijan for the
first time, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and
Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of
IT heads of state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.
"This will be the first conference not only for Azerbaijan, but
for the entire region. The conference is slated to be held in
September 2024," he emphasized.
Will be updated
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816733
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.