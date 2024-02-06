Azerbaijan To Debut Hosting International Conference On Cyber Diplomacy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. An international conference on cyber diplomacy will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.

"This will be the first conference not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire region. The conference is slated to be held in September 2024," he emphasized.

