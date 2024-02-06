US State Dept. Silences Provocative Pro-Armenian Journalist Over Azerbaijan's Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Matthew Miller,
the spokesperson for the US Department of State, has withstood the
provocations of a pro-Armenian journalist, Trend reports.
During the briefing, Miller refused to comment on the
controversial topic of Azerbaijan's presidential election,
specifically the so-called OSCE report.
“I simply have no comments about the internal election in
Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson replied.
The journalist tried to continue the discussion, but Miller
changed the topic of the conversation.
Note that previously, the OSCE prepared an initial report on the
presidential election in Azerbaijan, which noted some problems
regarding the conditions of the election.
At the same time, on February 7, the OSCE PA will conduct its
tenth observation of the election in Azerbaijan (since 1995).
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.