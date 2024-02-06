Kazakhstan Reveals Number Of Visa Payment Cards Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. The number of
Visa International payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan
amounted to 37.5 million at the beginning of January 2024, Trend reports.
The number of cards has increased by 4.2 million since the
beginning of January 2023 (33.3 million), according to data from
Kazakhstan's National Bank.
At the same time, the use of Visa International payment cards
also continued to grow. Thus, the number of cards used at the start
of January 2024 was 19.3 million (16.7 million at the start of
January 2022).
There were 34.8 million Visa International debit cards, 778,700
credit cards, and 1.9 million debit cards with a credit limit and
prepaid cards during the time period under consideration. About
18.8 million debit cards, 309,100 credit cards, and 255,500 payment
cards were used at the same time.
As of January 1, 2024, Kazakhstan had 74.5 million payment cards
in circulation. Debit cards account for 80.8 percent of all payment
cards in the country, while credit cards account for 16.4 percent.
Debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards account for 2.8
percent of the total.
