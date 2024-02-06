Uzbekistan's Investment Volume Grows In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 2. A total of 352.1 trillion soums ($28.4 billion) was invested in Uzbekistan from January through December 2023, which amounted to 122.1 percent year-on-year, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, a total of 66.4 percent or 233.8 trillion soums ($18.8 billion) of investments in fixed capital was financed by attracted funds, 33.6 percent or 118.3 trillion soums ($9.5 billion) - at the expense of own funds of enterprises, organizations and population.

Also, the volume of investments implemented at the expense of centralized sources of financing amounted to 44.8 trillion soums ($3.6 billion), the remaining 307.3 trillion soums ($24.8 billion) were implemented at the expense of non-centralized sources of financing.

At the expense of own funds of enterprises and organizations, 84.9 trillion soums ($6.8 billion) was invested in fixed assets, or 24.1 percent of their total volume from January through December 2023. The funds of the population accounted for 33.3 trillion soums ($2.6 billion), or 9.5 percent. Foreign direct investment amounted to 84.3 trillion soums ($6.8 billion), up by 9.1 points or 24.0 percent of their total volume year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the volume of investment projects in Uzbekistan totaled $9.49 million in 2023.

According to the Investment Ministry of Uzbekistan, the total number of projects reached 306 over the last year. These projects envisaged 55,385 workplaces.