Uzbekistan's Investment Volume Grows In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 2. A total of
352.1 trillion soums ($28.4 billion) was invested in Uzbekistan
from January through December 2023, which amounted to 122.1 percent
year-on-year, Trend reports.
As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, a total of 66.4
percent or 233.8 trillion soums ($18.8 billion) of investments in
fixed capital was financed by attracted funds, 33.6 percent or
118.3 trillion soums ($9.5 billion) - at the expense of own funds
of enterprises, organizations and population.
Also, the volume of investments implemented at the expense of
centralized sources of financing amounted to 44.8 trillion soums
($3.6 billion), the remaining 307.3 trillion soums ($24.8 billion)
were implemented at the expense of non-centralized sources of
financing.
At the expense of own funds of enterprises and organizations,
84.9 trillion soums ($6.8 billion) was invested in fixed assets, or
24.1 percent of their total volume from January through December
2023. The funds of the population accounted for 33.3 trillion soums
($2.6 billion), or 9.5 percent. Foreign direct investment amounted
to 84.3 trillion soums ($6.8 billion), up by 9.1 points or 24.0
percent of their total volume year-on-year.
Meanwhile, the volume of investment projects in Uzbekistan
totaled $9.49 million in 2023.
According to the Investment Ministry of Uzbekistan, the total
number of projects reached 306 over the last year. These projects
envisaged 55,385 workplaces.
