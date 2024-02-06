Turkmenistan Intends To Join Convention On Facilitation Of International Maritime Traffic

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan intends to join the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Trend reports.

This information was announced by Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, at a government meeting on January 26 this year.

According to him, this decision was made in order to develop international cooperation, simplify maritime navigation procedures and improve trade relations between Turkmenistan and other countries.

He noted that at the moment, activities are underway to modernize the transport infrastructure of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, expand the navy, increase cargo traffic in the International Turkmenbashi Seaport.

Furthermore, Chakiyev stressed that in this regard, in order to develop international cooperation, simplify maritime navigation and traffic procedures in accordance with international standards, and improve trade relations with foreign countries, appropriate measures are being implemented to join Turkmenistan to this convention.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the shipping sector in recent years, seeking to strengthen its economy and transport infrastructure.

Public investments are aimed at modernizing ports, acquiring modern vessels, as well as expanding the network of transport routes.