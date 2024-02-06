Turkmenistan Intends To Join Convention On Facilitation Of International Maritime Traffic

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan intends to join the Convention on Facilitation of
International Maritime Traffic of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), Trend reports.
This information was announced by Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director
of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of
Ministers of Turkmenistan, at a government meeting on January 26
this year.
According to him, this decision was made in order to develop
international cooperation, simplify maritime navigation procedures
and improve trade relations between Turkmenistan and other
countries.
He noted that at the moment, activities are underway to
modernize the transport infrastructure of the Turkmen sector of the
Caspian Sea, expand the navy, increase cargo traffic in the
International Turkmenbashi Seaport.
Furthermore, Chakiyev stressed that in this regard, in order to
develop international cooperation, simplify maritime navigation and
traffic procedures in accordance with international standards, and
improve trade relations with foreign countries, appropriate
measures are being implemented to join Turkmenistan to this
convention.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the
shipping sector in recent years, seeking to strengthen its economy
and transport infrastructure.
Public investments are aimed at modernizing ports, acquiring
modern vessels, as well as expanding the network of transport
routes.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.