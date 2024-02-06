IRU Cheers To Address Soft Solutions To Hike Middle Corridor's Potential (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. To maximize the
potential of the Middle Corridor and increase its capacity,
strategic focus must shift towards the innovative realm of soft
solutions, which usually involve non-physical measures to address a
problem, Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International
Road Transport Union (IRU), told Trend .
"To deal with increased traffic at congested border crossings,
both hard and soft solutions are required. To fully realize the
Middle Corridor's potential and increase its capacity, we must
shift our strategic focus to creative soft solutions that assist
trade and travel. For example, building infrastructure along the
crowded Sarp-Sarpi border between Georgia and Turkey is nearly
impossible due to the presence of mountains on one side and water
on the other. Soft solutions, especially those focused on digital
operations, are the only realistic path ahead," he explained.
De Pretto emphasized that harmonized tools, specifically TIR and
CMR, already cover all countries along the Middle Corridor. The
emphasis should be on enhancing these tools through digitalization,
rather than developing entirely new solutions.
He pointed out that fragmented approaches lacking a universally
recognized framework tend to be less effective and eventually reach
their limits.
According to the IRU Secretary-General, freight volumes
transported from China to Europe along the Middle Corridor
increased by 84 percent from January through August 2023, compared
to the same period in 2022, reaching over 1.6 million tons. Transit
freight volumes are anticipated to increase by at least fivefold in
the future.
The Middle Corridor begins in China and traverses Central Asian
countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It
then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Türkiye before reaching Europe.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.