Azerbaijan To Provide Interest Subsidies To Businesses Via Entrepreneurship Devt. Fund

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on
subsidizing interest on loans granted by credit organizations to
entrepreneurs within the framework of projects implemented in
connection with the organization of the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the
Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session
of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in 2024,
Trend reports.
The document approved the "Procedure for granting interest
subsidies to entrepreneurs through the Entrepreneurship Development
Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan on loans received in credit
organizations in manat".
This decree regulates the requirements for granting interest
subsidies through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the
Republic of Azerbaijan on loans received by entrepreneurs in manat
from resident banks and non-bank credit organizations within the
framework of projects implemented in connection with the
organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the
Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties
to the Paris Agreement in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
To note, subsidizing interest on loans is carried out at the
expense of funds allocated to the fund from the state budget of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
