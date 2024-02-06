Azerbaijan Approves Interest Subsidies Procedures Via Entrepreneurship Devt. Fund - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on
subsidizing interest rates on loans issued by credit organizations
to entrepreneurs within the projects implemented in connection with
the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the Framework Convention of the United Nations on
Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the
Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting
of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in Azerbaijan in 2024,
Trend reports.
According to the decree, within the projects related to the
organization of COP29, the 19th session of the Meeting of the
Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting
of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in Azerbaijan, the interest
accrued on loans obtained by entrepreneurs in resident banks and
non-bank credit organizations in manat is subsidized through the
Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan.
The "Procedure for providing interest subsidies to entrepreneurs
through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for loans obtained in manat from credit organizations"
is approved.
It was specified that the subsidy is provided to entrepreneurs
for the interest accrued on loans in manat obtained from credit
organizations from January 1 to December 1, 2024.
The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with resolving issues arising
from this decree.
The Ministry of Economy, in accordance with the Procedure
approved by this decree, should organize the subsidizing of
interest rates through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of
Azerbaijan and address other issues arising from this decree.
The Ministry of Finance, in accordance with this decree, to
ensure the subsidizing of interest payments through the
Entrepreneurship Development Fund, should take measures to allocate
the necessary funds in the state budget, starting from 2025.
The State Tourism Agency is required to approve the form and
procedure for issuing the confirming document provided by this
decree within 10 days.
