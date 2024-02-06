               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Counts OSCE PA Delegates To Observe Presidential Election


2/6/2024 8:35:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Over 80 members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) will visit Azerbaijan to observe the impending extraordinary presidential election on February 7, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The head of the OSCE PA observer delegation will be OSCE PA Vice-President Daniela De Ridder (Germany), and the special coordinator and head of the OSCE short-term observation mission will be Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economics and Environment Artur Gerasimov (Ukraine).

“We work closely with the OSCE/ODIHR mission to monitor the presidential election's conformity with democratic norms, free voting processes, a fair atmosphere, media accessibility, and credible reporting of the results,” said De Ridder.

To note, on February 7, the OSCE PA will conduct its tenth observation of the election in Azerbaijan (since 1995).

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

