Azerbaijan Counts OSCE PA Delegates To Observe Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Over 80 members
of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) will visit Azerbaijan
to observe the impending extraordinary presidential election on
February 7, Trend reports via the "Election 2024” Independent
Media Center.
The head of the OSCE PA observer delegation will be OSCE PA
Vice-President Daniela De Ridder (Germany), and the special
coordinator and head of the OSCE short-term observation mission
will be Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Economics and
Environment Artur Gerasimov (Ukraine).
“We work closely with the OSCE/ODIHR mission to monitor the
presidential election's conformity with democratic norms, free
voting processes, a fair atmosphere, media accessibility, and
credible reporting of the results,” said De Ridder.
To note, on February 7, the OSCE PA will conduct its tenth
observation of the election in Azerbaijan (since 1995).
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
