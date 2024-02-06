Spread Of Voting Protocols To Precinct Election Commissions Finalizes In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The process of transferring voting procedures for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan from the District Election Commission to the Precinct Election Commissions is on the way of conclusion today, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

According to the Electoral Code, the District Election Commissions should ensure the release of voting protocols to the Precinct Election Commissions at least four days before the voting day (until February 3, 2024).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel