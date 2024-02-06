Spread Of Voting Protocols To Precinct Election Commissions Finalizes In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The process of
transferring voting procedures for the extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan from the District Election Commission to the
Precinct Election Commissions is on the way of conclusion today,
Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024''
Independent Media Center.
According to the Electoral Code, the District Election
Commissions should ensure the release of voting protocols to the
Precinct Election Commissions at least four days before the voting
day (until February 3, 2024).
