"I am very pleased to be back in Azerbaijan. This is my second
visit to Azerbaijan. The first time was in 2017 and I have been
very pleased this time to witness developments that have taken
place in the country. I feel that I am among friends here in
Azerbaijan and my discussions with the authorities show that they
place trust in the institution I represent, the Inter-Parliamentary
Union, the global organization of parliaments. There is scope and
commitment for us to work together to strengthen ties for mutual
benefit. That's what I take away from this trip. I am here in the
context of the relations that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the
global organization of parliaments, in the maintains with
Azerbaijan, a very active member in the organization. I am here to
see how we can identify avenues for strengthening that cooperation
in specific areas that are beneficial to both Azerbaijan and IPU,"
he said.
He noted that one crucial dimension of the IPU-Azerbaijan
cooperation is related to the fight against climate change.
"We have issues of climate change. This year, Azerbaijan has
been selected to host COP29. It is a very important responsibility
indeed, and I want to commend Azerbaijan on its appointment to host
that summit. And like for every major global process, IPU seeks to
mobilize parliaments to complement the efforts that are being made
by governments and other stakeholders, especially in this
particular area of climate change. As we know, climate change is an
existential threat to humanity, and all hands need to be on deck to
take action that is intended to mitigate this inexorable emergency
that we are facing today. It is another issue that I have discussed
with the authorities in Azerbaijan, and I am pleased that we are
able to count on the support of the parliament here in Baku to
organize a parliamentary summit during COP29 to mobilize support by
parliaments for climate action in the context of the Paris
Agreement," said the IPU secretary general.
Chungong noted that what is asked of parliaments in the context
of COP29 "is not rocket science".
"We know the traditional role and prerogative of parliaments as
enshrined in constitutions worldwide. Parliaments have
responsibilities for budgeting in countries and they have the duty
to represent all of society. We want them to use the powers in this
area of climate change. So whatever decisions are taken in the
context of COP29, many of those decisions will need to be
legislated on at a national level. So it is important for
parliaments to be conversant with the underpinnings of all these
decisions so that back home they can adopt legislation that
promotes implementation of climate action. They also have the
responsibility for allocating the resources that are required," he
said.
IPU secretary general believes that it is important that
parliaments use their responsibilities, their powers, to allocate
more funding for climate friendly action.
"When you look at what in Dubai, there was a decision that was
taken to transition out of fossil fuels. How can parliaments help
legislate and put in place policies that are climate clean, so that
people don't resort to fossil fuels anymore? What are the
compensatory mechanisms that need to be put in place? Because there
are many countries today that are dependent on fossil fuels for
their revenue, for the bulk of their revenue. So how do you create
alternatives to fossil fuels that are beneficial, not only to the
consumers, general society, but also to the people who produce
fossil fuels? These are some of the discussions that can take place
in the parliamentary context, with a view to legislating, with a
view to providing resources. Maybe it will be necessary to engage
the scientific community to carry out research and see what other
alternative sources of energy there are there. Although there are
many that are currently being used, and maybe we need to scale up
the use of solar energy, wind power," he said.
Chungong pointed out that Azerbaijan has a huge project to
generate wind energy.
"This is something that we can promote and encourage parliaments
to push their governments towards this cleaner energy, through
their law-making powers, through their land use, through the study
of the climate change budget, the oversight and accountability
mechanisms so that together we transition out of fossil fuels in
the immediate term," he added.
Chungong went on to add that another important area of
cooperation is related to peace-building measures between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
He pointed out that IPU is aware of the recent developments in
the region, the relations between Azerbaijan and its neighbors, and
the IPU, as the organization that was created to foster peace and
security in the world, feels it is necessary to discuss and engage
with the parties to the crisis and see how it can be helpful
through dialogue to resolve issues that are not in place, that have
the potential for creating instability.
"I have had those discussions with the authorities of
Azerbaijan, and I am pleased with the response that I have
received. What we are striving for at this stage is to secure an
agreement on principle of IPU providing a platform for the two
countries at the parliamentary level, to sit together and discuss
in a frank and honest manner those issues that can, if resolved,
help consolidate peace in the region. We are thinking of inviting
the senior leadership of the parliaments of the two countries to
come together, because we believe in parliamentary diplomacy, which
is complementary to the traditional form of diplomacy that is
articulated by the executive arms of government," said IPU
secretary general.
Chungong said he feels energized to prosecute the initiative
that IPU has launched, and which has received strong support from
Azerbaijan at the highest level of state.
"You can be sure that this overall initiative goes well for
whatever actions we will be putting in place. So I will be inviting
speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova to come to Geneva
to have talks with counterparts in Armenia so that we can begin to
move along the agenda of creating this platform for ongoing
dialogue. We hope that we can organize such a meeting during the
next assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union which takes place
around the 23rd of March to about the 27th of March this year. We
want to engage the representatives of the people to sit together in
a cordial format, initially informal to really talk about those
burning issues that are a bone of contention between the two
parties. And in this way, we can create a better understanding
between the parliaments of the two countries. We can then seek to
create an environment that is propitious and conducive for the
successful outcome of ongoing peace negotiations between the two
countries," he said.
Chungong clarified that the purpose of IPU's initiative is not
to duplicate what is being done by the governmental authorities
through negotiations between two states.
"That is the role of the government in international law. The
parliaments can bring their voice to the discussion so that
whatever peace outcomes are arrived at are responsive to and
committed to. And that is convenient or may be conformant with the
needs of the people that are represented by parliaments. I'm
pleased to note that on both sides there is a positive response to
this initiative. And we look forward to this engagement because we
think that it holds a strong potential for creating trust, for
dispelling misunderstandings that may be there and for creating
that goodwill that is necessary for peaceful and harmonious
relations between people. My organization, the IPU, is very pleased
to be able to offer that platform because that is its mandate, its
duty and responsibility to humanity to arrive at a mutual
understanding between parties to a conflict and in this way
contribute to peace and security in the world," said IPU secretary
general.
He noted that first of all, positive forces are needed to be
mobilized here.
"We should build on the positive forces that are out there and
minimize the possibility, the potential for destruction by those
other forces. We are concerned with mobilizing the positive forces
that are there. My discussions with President Ilham Aliyev left me
very satisfied with the commitment to prosecute the peace process
in a way that is successful. That is what is important to us, the
commitment by the two sides. We maximize the contribution of the
positive facilitators and so, to minimize the influence, the impact
of those who may have their own agenda. So for me, what I'm looking
to is tapping into the positive forces there, starting with the
parties concerned. And as I say, I'm very pleased with the response
that we have," added Chungong.
