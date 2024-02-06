IPU Secretary General Announces Possible Date Of Discussions On Creating Azerbaijan-Armenia Interparliamentary Dialogue Platform (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The discussions
on creating Azerbaijan-Armenia interparliamentary dialogue platform
may take place in March in Geneva, Secretary General of the
Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong said in an
exclusive interview with Trend , as he visited Baku.
He pointed out that IPU is aware of the recent developments in
the region, the relations between Azerbaijan and its neighbors, and
the IPU, as the organization that was created to foster peace and
security in the world, feels it is necessary to discuss and engage
with the parties to the crisis and see how it can be helpful
through dialogue to resolve issues that are not in place, that have
the potential for creating instability.
"I have had those discussions with the authorities of
Azerbaijan, and I am pleased with the response that I have
received. What we are striving for at this stage is to secure an
agreement on principle of IPU providing a platform for the two
countries at the parliamentary level, to sit together and discuss
in a frank and honest manner those issues that can, if resolved,
help consolidate peace in the region. We are thinking of inviting
the senior leadership of the parliaments of the two countries to
come together, because we believe in parliamentary diplomacy, which
is complementary to the traditional form of diplomacy that is
articulated by the executive arms of government," said IPU
secretary general.
Chungong said he feels energized to prosecute the initiative
that we have launched, and which has received strong support from
Azerbaijan at the highest level of state.
"You can be sure that this overall initiative goes well for
whatever actions we will be putting in place. So I will be inviting
speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova to come to Geneva
to have talks with counterparts in Armenia so that we can begin to
move along the agenda of creating this platform for ongoing
dialogue. We hope that we can organize such a meeting during the
next assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union which takes place
around the 23rd of March to about the 27th of March this year. We
want to engage the representatives of the people to sit together in
a cordial format, initially informal to really talk about those
burning issues that are a bone of contention between the two
parties. And in this way, we can create a better understanding
between the parliaments of the two countries. We can then seek to
create an environment that is propitious and conducive for the
successful outcome of ongoing peace negotiations between the two
countries," he said.
Chungong clarified that the purpose of IPU's initiative is not
to duplicate what is being done by the governmental authorities
through negotiations between two states.
"That is the role of the government in international law. The
parliaments can bring their voice to the discussion so that
whatever peace outcomes are arrived at are responsive to and
committed to. And that is convenient or may be conformant with the
needs of the people that are represented by parliaments. I'm
pleased to note that on both sides there is a positive response to
this initiative. And we look forward to this engagement because we
think that it holds a strong potential for creating trust, for
dispelling misunderstandings that may be there and for creating
that goodwill that is necessary for peaceful and harmonious
relations between people. My organization, the IPU, is very pleased
to be able to offer that platform because that is its mandate, its
duty and responsibility to humanity to arrive at a mutual
understanding between parties to a conflict and in this way
contribute to peace and security in the world," said IPU secretary
general.
He noted that first of all, positive forces are needed to be
mobilized here.
"We should build on the positive forces that are out there and
minimize the possibility, the potential for destruction by those
other forces. We are concerned with mobilizing the positive forces
that are there. My discussions with President Ilham Aliyev left me
very satisfied with the commitment to prosecute the peace process
in a way that is successful. That is what is important to us, the
commitment by the two sides. We maximize the contribution of the
positive facilitators and so, to minimize the influence, the impact
of those who may have their own agenda. So for me, what I'm looking
to is tapping into the positive forces there, starting with the
parties concerned. And as I say, I'm very pleased with the response
that we have," added Chungong.
