Head Of Türkiye's National Intelligence Meets With Hamas Senior Official

The head of the
National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin met in Doha
with the Chairman of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh and
his accompanying delegation, Trend reports.
According to information, the meeting discussed the exchange of
prisoners, the development of the situation in the Gaza Strip, and
ways to ensure a ceasefire.
Additionally, while focusing on what can be done to meet the
humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, the meeting
emphasized that the establishment of an independent Palestinian
state with Jerusalem as its capital is the basis for stability in
the region.
