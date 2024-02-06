Türkiye Sets Deadline For Completion Of 75,000 Apartments In Earthquake-Affected Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A ceremony of
handing over keys to apartments to victims of the earthquake in
February last year was held in the Turkish province of Hatay,
Trend reports.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the
ceremony.
The head of state said that today the keys to 7,275 apartments
were handed over to citizens.
The President of Türkiye noted that the delivery of 75 thousand
apartments in the earthquake-affected area will be completed within
2 months. Erdogan also expressed gratitude to the countries that
provided assistance:
"On my behalf, I thank the 35 thousand search and rescue
workers, health workers, foresters of Turkey and all our brothers,
including the foreign group of 11,500 people".
