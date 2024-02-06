               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye Sets Deadline For Completion Of 75,000 Apartments In Earthquake-Affected Areas


2/6/2024 8:35:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A ceremony of handing over keys to apartments to victims of the earthquake in February last year was held in the Turkish province of Hatay, Trend reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the ceremony.

The head of state said that today the keys to 7,275 apartments were handed over to citizens.

The President of Türkiye noted that the delivery of 75 thousand apartments in the earthquake-affected area will be completed within 2 months. Erdogan also expressed gratitude to the countries that provided assistance:

"On my behalf, I thank the 35 thousand search and rescue workers, health workers, foresters of Turkey and all our brothers, including the foreign group of 11,500 people".

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search