Azerbaijan Awards Local Head Of Executive Power With“Emek” Order Of I Degree - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Head of the
Executive Power of Sumgayit Zakir Farajov awarded "Emek" Order of I
degree for his active participation in Azerbaijan's social and
political life, Trend reports.
President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a
corresponding decree.
