Azerbaijan Awards Local Head Of Executive Power With“Emek” Order Of I Degree - Decree


2/6/2024 8:35:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Head of the Executive Power of Sumgayit Zakir Farajov awarded "Emek" Order of I degree for his active participation in Azerbaijan's social and political life, Trend reports.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

