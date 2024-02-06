               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Criminal Cases Initiated Against Number Of People In Connection With Earthquake In Türkiye


2/6/2024 8:35:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Criminal cases have been initiated against 2,825 people following an investigation into the destruction caused by the February 6 earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Criminal cases were initiated against 2,825 people suspected of collapsing or rebuilding buildings in the earthquake zone, 267 of them were arrested, 984 were sentenced to judicial supervision," the minister noted.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

