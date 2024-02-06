Criminal Cases Initiated Against Number Of People In Connection With Earthquake In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Criminal cases
have been initiated against 2,825 people following an investigation
into the destruction caused by the February 6 earthquake in
Türkiye, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on his X page,
Trend reports.
"Criminal cases were initiated against 2,825 people suspected of
collapsing or rebuilding buildings in the earthquake zone, 267 of
them were arrested, 984 were sentenced to judicial supervision,"
the minister noted.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6,
2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the
Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay,
Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa,
Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe
destruction.
As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors
were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.