Kazakhstan Increases Electricity Supplies To Kyrgyzstan After Accident At TPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. In a telephone
conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Murat Nurtleu, the head of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Jeenbek
Kulubaev expressed gratitude for the increase in electricity
supplies from the Zhambyl State District Power Plant to Kyrgyzstan,
the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
says, Trend reports.
According to the information, the head of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan also shared information about the
measures taken to restore the operation of the thermal power plant
and expressed gratitude for the prompt solution to the issue of
increasing the volume of electricity supplies.
It is noted that the telephone conversation between Murat
Nurtleu and his Kyrgyz counterpart took place on behalf of the
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the
conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation in resolving the
situation around the thermal power plant in Bishkek were also
discussed.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.