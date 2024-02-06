               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Increases Electricity Supplies To Kyrgyzstan After Accident At TPP


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. In a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, the head of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Jeenbek Kulubaev expressed gratitude for the increase in electricity supplies from the Zhambyl State District Power Plant to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan also shared information about the measures taken to restore the operation of the thermal power plant and expressed gratitude for the prompt solution to the issue of increasing the volume of electricity supplies.

It is noted that the telephone conversation between Murat Nurtleu and his Kyrgyz counterpart took place on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation in resolving the situation around the thermal power plant in Bishkek were also discussed.

