Turkmenistan Plans To Improve Its Railway Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmenistan is currently planning to enhance and modernize its railway transport facilities throughout the country, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Director General of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mammetkhan Chakyуev, at a government meeting.

According to him, the work is being carried out in order to increase the efficiency and expand cargo transportation, as well as use the existing potential of the industry.

He noted that, in particular, it is planned to modernize the existing and build new infrastructure at the country's railway stations, taking into account the requirements of environmental protection.

Summarizing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the great importance of improving the railway transport industry, instructing the head of the agency to carry out proper work in this direction.

Meanwhile, representatives of Russian Railways Logistics JSC recently made a business visit to Turkmenistan in order to familiarize themselves with the capabilities and capacities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport in Turkmenistan, in order to further enhance cooperation in the field of railway transportation.