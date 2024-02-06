Turkmenistan Plans To Improve Its Railway Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. Turkmenistan is currently planning to enhance and modernize its
railway transport facilities throughout the country, Trend reports.
This was announced by the Director General of the Agency of
Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of
Turkmenistan, Mammetkhan Chakyуev, at a government meeting.
According to him, the work is being carried out in order to
increase the efficiency and expand cargo transportation, as well as
use the existing potential of the industry.
He noted that, in particular, it is planned to modernize the
existing and build new infrastructure at the country's railway
stations, taking into account the requirements of environmental
protection.
Summarizing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov noted the great importance of improving the railway
transport industry, instructing the head of the agency to carry out
proper work in this direction.
Meanwhile, representatives of Russian Railways Logistics JSC
recently made a business visit to Turkmenistan in order to
familiarize themselves with the capabilities and capacities of the
Turkmenbashi International Seaport in Turkmenistan, in order to
further enhance cooperation in the field of railway
transportation.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.