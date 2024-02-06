Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Oil prices have
changed multi-directionally this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on the CIF base, produced
at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by
$0.18 (0.2 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $86 per
barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $87.54 per
barrel, while the minimum price reached $82.3 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil based on FOB in the
Turkish port of Ceyhan, averaged $84.19 per barrel this week, down
$0.26, or 0.31 percent, from last week. The maximum price was
$85.66 per barrel and the minimum was $80.56 per barrel.
The average price for URALS crude oil rose $0.63 (one percent)
from last week to $63.53 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS
reached $65.02 per barrel, and the minimum - $59.9 per barrel.
The average price of Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil, rose
by $0.03 (0.03 percent) to $82.66 per barrel. The maximum price for
Dated Brent reached $84.11 per barrel, and the minimum - $79.08 per
barrel.
| Oil grade/date
| 29.01.2024
| 30.01.2024
| 31.01.2024
| 01.02.2024
| 02.02.2024
| Average price
| Azeri LT CIF
| $87,40
| $87,54
| $86,28
| $86,50
| $82,30
| $86,00
| Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
| $85,51
| $85,66
| $84,44
| $84,76
| $80,56
| $84,19
| Urals (EX NOVO)
| $64,84
| $65,02
| $63,80
| $64,07
| $59,90
| $63,53
| Dated Brent
| $83,99
| $84,11
| $82,78
| $83,32
| $79,08
| $82,66
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.