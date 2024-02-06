Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light oil on the CIF base, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $0.18 (0.2 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $86 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $87.54 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $82.3 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, averaged $84.19 per barrel this week, down $0.26, or 0.31 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $85.66 per barrel and the minimum was $80.56 per barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil rose $0.63 (one percent) from last week to $63.53 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.02 per barrel, and the minimum - $59.9 per barrel.

The average price of Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil, rose by $0.03 (0.03 percent) to $82.66 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $84.11 per barrel, and the minimum - $79.08 per barrel.