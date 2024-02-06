               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices


2/6/2024 8:35:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Oil prices have changed multi-directionally this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on the CIF base, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, decreased by $0.18 (0.2 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $86 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $87.54 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $82.3 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, averaged $84.19 per barrel this week, down $0.26, or 0.31 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $85.66 per barrel and the minimum was $80.56 per barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil rose $0.63 (one percent) from last week to $63.53 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.02 per barrel, and the minimum - $59.9 per barrel.

The average price of Dated Brent, the benchmark crude oil, rose by $0.03 (0.03 percent) to $82.66 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $84.11 per barrel, and the minimum - $79.08 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 29.01.2024 30.01.2024 31.01.2024 01.02.2024 02.02.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $87,40 $87,54 $86,28 $86,50 $82,30 $86,00
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $85,51 $85,66 $84,44 $84,76 $80,56 $84,19
Urals (EX NOVO) $64,84 $65,02 $63,80 $64,07 $59,90 $63,53
Dated Brent $83,99 $84,11 $82,78 $83,32 $79,08 $82,66

