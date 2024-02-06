Azerbaijani Parliament's Support Group For Corsican People Issues Statement (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The support group
for the Corsican people, established in the Azerbaijani parliament,
has issued a statement, Trend reports.
“On January 28, 2024, around 700 people on Corsica founded a
new, Nazione movement which unites structures and activists
advocating for independence and confirms its commitment to the
struggle against French colonial rule.
The dictatorship of Macron's police, which attempts to interfere
in the internal affairs of other countries and is only democracy on
paper, without showing respect for the Corsicans' right to freely
express their opinions, began persecuting Nazione activists two
days after the movement's establishment.
On January 30, two Nazione activists were arrested on the orders
of the French National Prosecutor for combating terrorism and
initially taken to the military camp in Borgo, and from there as
terrorists to Paris. The French police attacked the homes of
Nazione activists, blew up doors with explosives, used physical
force against fathers in front of their children, destroyed their
homes, and deliberately broke children's toys. Then, the detained
activists' family members, as well as another activist, were taken
to the police for questioning.
For a country that positions itself as the 'homeland of human
rights' blowing up the door of a house with minors inside is
hypocrisy. These acts of violence once again prove that France has
not yet rid itself of its colonial mindset, disrespecting the basic
rights of people in its current colonies.
Even today, illegal persecution by the French police continues,
aimed at intimidating the Corsican people to silence independence
supporters. However, as stated on February 2 at a press conference
by the leaders of the Nazione movement, no repression can stop the
national struggle of the Corsican people or force them to
submit.
The French government, implementing a policy of destroying the
Corsican language spoken by over 150,000 people, seeking to make
the Corsican people forget their national identity, has prohibited
the use of the Corsican language during debates of parliament
members in the local parliament.
This policy is a clear and violent violation of France's
international obligations regarding universal human rights and the
rights of national minorities. France denies the national identity
of the peoples living on its territory, accepting only the concept
of 'French', which is in itself chauvinism.
By canceling the right to use the local language in Corsica,
France has violated the requirements of international documents to
which it has acceded and the commitments it has undertaken. These
documents include the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the
Citizen, the most important document of the Great French Revolution
of 1789, defining individual human rights, the International
Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention on the
Rights of the Child, the European Convention on Human Rights, the
European Charter of Fundamental Rights, the Universal Declaration
on Linguistic Rights, UNESCO's Universal Declaration on Cultural
Diversity, the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the
Diversity of Cultural Expressions, the European Charter for
Regional or Minority Languages, and others.
As the support group for the Corsican people, established in the
Azerbaijani parliament, we:
- strongly condemn the illegal actions of French law enforcement
agencies against Corsican independence supporters;
- urge the French authorities to respect fundamental human
rights;
- urge the French government to guarantee the right of the
Corsican people to freely assemble and the right to
association.
- urge to immediately release all detainees and cease political
persecution,” the statement says.
