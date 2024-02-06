               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Expands Classification Of Specialties In Secondary Special Education


2/6/2024 8:35:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Changes have been made to the "Classification of Specialties on Secondary Special Education" approved by Resolution No140 of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers from April 17, 2020, Trend reports.

A new specialty - optometry - has been added to the group of specialties of health care, social security, and service.

