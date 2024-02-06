Azerbaijan Expands Classification Of Specialties In Secondary Special Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Changes have been
made to the "Classification of Specialties on Secondary Special
Education" approved by Resolution No140 of the Azerbaijani Cabinet
of Ministers from April 17, 2020, Trend reports.
A new specialty - optometry - has been added to the group of
specialties of health care, social security, and service.
