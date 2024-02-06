Azerbaijan Expands Classification Of Specialties In Secondary Special Education

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Changes have been made to the "Classification of Specialties on Secondary Special Education" approved by Resolution No140 of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers from April 17, 2020, Trend reports.

A new specialty - optometry - has been added to the group of specialties of health care, social security, and service.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel