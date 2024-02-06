               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Detains Czech Citizen For Illegal Crossing Border From Armenia


2/6/2024 8:35:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A citizen of the Czech Republic was detained by the Azerbaijani side at one of the checkpoints in the border zone with Armenia, an informed source told Trend .

According to the source, the foreigner managed to cross the border from Armenia, and pass through the territory mined by Armenians already on Azerbaijani side of the border.

Investigation will show how he got through the Armenian posts, and the minefield unharmed, or whether he had the minefield maps.

Proceedings are already underway with him, and the Czech side has already been informed about the detention.

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816706

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search