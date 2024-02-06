Azerbaijan Detains Czech Citizen For Illegal Crossing Border From Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A citizen of the
Czech Republic was detained by the Azerbaijani side at one of the
checkpoints in the border zone with Armenia, an informed source
told Trend .
According to the source, the foreigner managed to cross the
border from Armenia, and pass through the territory mined by
Armenians already on Azerbaijani side of the border.
Investigation will show how he got through the Armenian posts,
and the minefield unharmed, or whether he had the minefield
maps.
Proceedings are already underway with him, and the Czech side
has already been informed about the detention.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.