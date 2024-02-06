Kyrgyzstan's FM To Visit Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubaev, will embark on an official visit to Tajikistan on February 4-5, 2024, Trend reports.

The invitation for the visit was extended by Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, according to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During this official visit, high-level meetings are planned to discuss pertinent issues on the bilateral agenda between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.077 million from January through November 2023, which is a 56-percent decrease year-on-year. Kyrgyz exports to Tajikistan totaled $1.193 million, while imports amounted to $884,100.