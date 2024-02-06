Kyrgyzstan's FM To Visit Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan's
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubaev, will embark on an
official visit to Tajikistan on February 4-5, 2024, Trend reports.
The invitation for the visit was extended by Tajikistan's
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, according to
Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During this official visit, high-level meetings are planned to
discuss pertinent issues on the bilateral agenda between Kyrgyzstan
and Tajikistan.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the
trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.077 million
from January through November 2023, which is a 56-percent decrease
year-on-year. Kyrgyz exports to Tajikistan totaled $1.193 million,
while imports amounted to $884,100.
