Iran Condemns US Attacks On Iraq, Syria - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iran strongly
condemns the US attacks on a number of places in Iraq and Syria,
said Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.
The spokesman stated that the mentioned attacks violate the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria within the
framework of the UN charter and international law.
He added that the US's attacks will have no consequences other
than increasing tension and instability in the region. The steps
taken in this form are a threat to regional and international peace
and security.
"Iran once again emphasizes the responsibility of the
international community and the UN Security Council in preventing
the illegal attacks of the US in the region," he said.
It should be noted that last night the US announced that
missiles were fired at the forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.
