Turkmenistan To Donate Liquefied Natural Gas To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed an order according to which the Turkmengaz State Concern will donate 2,000 tons of liquefied natural gas to Kyrgyzstan free of charge, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this action was taken in connection with the current situation in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Furthermore, the document prescribes the shipment of this volume of liquefied gas in February this year.

On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion occurred at the Bishkek TPP. As a result, five workers with various injuries were taken to medical facilities, and the supply of heating to residential homes and businesses in the city of Bishkek was suspended.