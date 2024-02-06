Turkmenistan To Donate Liquefied Natural Gas To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 4. President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed an order according to
which the Turkmengaz State Concern will donate 2,000 tons of
liquefied natural gas to Kyrgyzstan free of charge, Trend reports.
According to the official source, this action was taken in
connection with the current situation in the energy sector of
Kyrgyzstan.
Furthermore, the document prescribes the shipment of this volume
of liquefied gas in February this year.
On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion
occurred at the Bishkek TPP. As a result, five workers with various
injuries were taken to medical facilities, and the supply of
heating to residential homes and businesses in the city of Bishkek
was suspended.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.