Kyrgyzstan Interested In Launching Direct Flights With Mongolia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan is
interested in launching direct flights with Mongolia, the Kyrgyz
Ambassador to Mongolia, Aibek Artykbaev, said, Trend reports.
He conveyed this interest during a meeting with Mongolia's
Director-General of Civil Aviation Authority, Chimeddorj
Munkhtuya.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for
cooperation in civil aviation between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia,
exploring the potential for initiating direct flights between the
capitals of the two countries.
Artykbaev highlighted the possibility of engaging Mongolian
airlines to facilitate direct air connections between the two
countries.
Both sides expressed hope for continued and mutually beneficial
collaboration between the civil aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan
and Mongolia.
