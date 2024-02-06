Kyrgyzstan Interested In Launching Direct Flights With Mongolia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Kyrgyzstan is interested in launching direct flights with Mongolia, the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Mongolia, Aibek Artykbaev, said, Trend reports.

He conveyed this interest during a meeting with Mongolia's Director-General of Civil Aviation Authority, Chimeddorj Munkhtuya.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in civil aviation between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia, exploring the potential for initiating direct flights between the capitals of the two countries.

Artykbaev highlighted the possibility of engaging Mongolian airlines to facilitate direct air connections between the two countries.

Both sides expressed hope for continued and mutually beneficial collaboration between the civil aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.