Yemeni Press Publishes Analytical Article On Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The website of Yemeni news agency ANN has published an analytical article on the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

The article brings to the readers' attention that the extraordinary presidential election will be held in the conditions of fully ensuring Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity after the Second Karabakh War in 2020 and local anti-terrorist measures in September last year in Karabakh.

"Azerbaijani Armed Forces compelled the Armenian separatists in Karabakh to surrender in September 2023, and the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Khankendi after 30 years of occupation. Thereby, the new political reality in the South Caucasus region was further strengthened," the publication notes.

The article says that 7 candidates will compete for the post of President of Azerbaijan in the election, and also contains information about the setting up of polling stations in Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions operating in foreign countries, including Arab states.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Azerbaijan Republic.

