Yemeni Press Publishes Analytical Article On Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The website of
Yemeni news agency ANN has published an analytical article on the
upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on
February 7, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media
Center.
The article brings to the readers' attention that the
extraordinary presidential election will be held in the conditions
of fully ensuring Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial
integrity after the Second Karabakh War in 2020 and local
anti-terrorist measures in September last year in Karabakh.
"Azerbaijani Armed Forces compelled the Armenian separatists in
Karabakh to surrender in September 2023, and the tricolor flag of
Azerbaijan was raised in Khankendi after 30 years of occupation.
Thereby, the new political reality in the South Caucasus region was
further strengthened," the publication notes.
The article says that 7 candidates will compete for the post of
President of Azerbaijan in the election, and also contains
information about the setting up of polling stations in
Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions operating in foreign countries,
including Arab states.
To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was
launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Azerbaijan
Republic.
