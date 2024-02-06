               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Olympic Efforts In Need To Reach UN Climate Goals By 2050 - Executive Secretary Of UNFCCC


2/6/2024 8:35:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell said at a lecture at the ADA University in Baku that "the Olympic motto 'faster, higher, stronger'" should become our common climate mantra," Trend reports.

"I have held important discussions in Baku and I am pleased to read the lecture to ADA students. We are preparing a new, next climate conference - COP29 in Baku. I congratulate again the government and citizens of Azerbaijan on this occasion. It is a great commitment. There will be hard work ahead. However, Azerbaijan will cope with it, as it has a great experience of hosting the world's most important events," Stiell emphasized.

Addressing the students, he noted that the world will look beautiful in 2050 if it is possible to limit global warming to 1.5°C and protect all nations from the effects of climate change.

"Although last year's agreement at COP28 was far from perfect, only a few years ago it was unthinkable at all, it is a very strong signal that global decarbonization is inevitable," he opined.

According to him, an Olympic effort will be needed over the next two years to meet the UN's 2030 and 2050 climate targets.

"The governments of the world at one time consciously joined the Paris climate agreement. I think it is pragmatic and achievable to achieve a 43 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and this was mentioned at COP28.

I see a global energy system with zero greenhouse gas emissions. The UN has been trying for 25 years to change the approach to the issue of environmental protection through necessary measures in the industrial sector, and agriculture. The health of all people on Earth depends on it," the Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC said.

He added that decarbonization is now an important part of the transformation of the world's economies.

"The UN will present a major research on the achievements of the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2025, and it is important for us to step up our efforts," Stiell added.

