Finances Stand For Decisive Factor In Global Environmental Struggle - UN Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The global
financial system should meet the climate transition goals set by UN
countries with a clear plan for their implementation, Executive
Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)
Simon Stiell wrote on the social media page, Trend reports.
"Whether it is reducing emissions or building resilience to
climate change, it is clear that finance is crucial factor in the
global fight to protect the environment. Without a significant
increase in finance, the 2023 climate victories at COP28 will
quickly fade into empty promises. We need streams, not rivulets, of
climate finance," Stiell noted.
According to him, issues of climate finance to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions will be key at the upcoming COP29 in Baku in
November.
"COP29 in Baku will be a very important meeting to achieve our
shared ambitions. Interaction with international financial
institutions (IFIs), and development banks will create confidence
in the possibilities of realizing climate goals," Stiell says.
In his opinion, the annual investment of $2.4 trillion in the
development of RES, adapting the world's economies to the energy
transition is not such a critical amount, because we are talking
about investing in innovation and technological progress.
"The industrial revolution is underway, the digitalization of
economies opens up great opportunities. Every sector of the economy
should care about climate protection, there is a need for
cooperation and teamwork," Stiell emphasized.
He expressed hope that in 2024 private banks, and IFIs will be
able to demonstrate their intentions to support climate steps.
