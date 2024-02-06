Azerbaijani Army Performs Practical Exercises Of New Training Period (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)According to the combat training plan for the current year, practical exercises of the new training period are being successfully conducted in the types of troops and military units of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"In accordance with the plan, the tasks on preparation of combat equipment and artillery units, withdrawn from permanent deployment points to concentration areas on the alarm signal, for combat use at firing positions are carried out in accordance with the norms.

"The military personnel demonstrate high professionalism at the training sessions held in order to maintain the combat training of troops at a high level, to ensure stable, uninterrupted and prompt management of units," the ministry says in a statement.

