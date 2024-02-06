Azerbaijani Army Performs Practical Exercises Of New Training Period (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3.
According to the
combat training plan for the current year, practical exercises of
the new training period are being successfully conducted in the
types of troops and military units of the Azerbaijani army,
Trend reports,
referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"In accordance with the plan, the tasks on preparation of combat
equipment and artillery units, withdrawn from permanent deployment
points to concentration areas on the alarm signal, for combat use
at firing positions are carried out in accordance with the
norms.
"The military personnel demonstrate high professionalism at the
training sessions held in order to maintain the combat training of
troops at a high level, to ensure stable, uninterrupted and prompt
management of units," the ministry says in a statement.
