Türkiye Reveals Tajik Citizen's Name Suspected In Istanbul Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 3. The name of
the Tajik citizen suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack on a
church in Istanbul has been revealed, Trend reports.
"In the course of the investigation initiated by the Istanbul
Prosecutor's Office in connection with the murder of our citizen
Tuncer Cihan during the service at Saint Mary (Santa Maria) Church
in the Sarıyer district of Istanbul, a decision was made to arrest
25 suspects, including Amirjon Khalikov (a citizen of Tajikistan)
and David Tanduev (a Russian citizen)," wrote Türkiye's Minister of
Justice, Yılmaz Tunc, on X.
He said that arrest warrants were issued for them on charges of
membership in a terrorist group and intentional murder. Nine other
suspects were released under judicial control.
On January 28, two masked men carried out an armed attack on a
Catholic church in the northern part of Istanbul, resulting in the
death of a Turkish citizen. Türkiye's Minister of Interior, Ali
Yerlikaya, stated that the terrorist group ISIS was involved in the
attack on the church. A total of 60 individuals were detained as
part of the investigation, with 26 of them handed over to the
migration department for subsequent deportation.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.