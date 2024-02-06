Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Sees Growth In Past-Year's Customs Revenues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan Main Customs Administration of the State Customs
Committee held an event dedicated to the work done during 2023 and
upcoming tasks for the current year, a source in the committee told
Trend .
Chief of the Main Administration, Major General of the Customs
Service Vugar Aliyev informed the personnel about the issues
discussed at the meeting of the State Customs Committee's Board on
the results of 2023 and the upcoming goals.
It was noted that the work carried out in Nakhchivan last year
to implement the state customs policy and the achievements are
directly related to the reforms carried out by the customs
authorities during the last period.
Deputy Chief of the Main Administration Rashad Bayramov
presented a report on the work done in 2023. It was emphasized that
during the past year, the volume of import operations registered by
the Nakhchivan Main Customs Administration amounted to $130.9
million, and the volume of export operations amounted to $14.6
million. Compared to 2022, the import volume increased by 1.04
times, and the export volume increased by 1.5 times.
Besides, during the past year, the Nakhchivan Main Customs
Administration collected customs payments totaling 103.6 million
manat ($60.9 million) based on archived declarations and registered
vehicles. Thus, the collected customs payments exceeded the 2022
figure by 45.2 million manat or $26.59 million (44 percent)," the
source noted. "In 2023, with a forecast of 64.49 million manat
($37.9 million) set by the Main Administration, 90.5 million manat
($53.2 million) was collected and transferred as per the
assignment, achieving 140.3 percent of the annual forecast
task.
In total, the Main Administration transferred funds amounting to
13.1 million manat ($7.7 million) to the budget of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic (11.98 million manat or $7 million against the
forecast of 1.15 million manat or $680,000 for the road tax
determined by the law on the budget of Nakhchivan for 2023 and
state duty for the permission form - 1.15 million manat against the
forecast of 270,000 manat or $158,820), which is 7.1 percent of the
revenues of the budget of Nakhchivan collected during 2023.
As a result of measures taken to settle the debt arising from
goods exported through consignment, 100 percent of the debt of
$8.97 million was transferred to the accounts of legal and physical
persons in the authorized bank. During 2023, 133,197 transit
vehicles entered and 132,520 left Nakhchivan, 83,082 entered and
83,505 left Azerbaijan. Compared to 2022, in 2023, the number of
vehicles transiting through Nakhchivan increased by 81,668 units
(2.6 times).
The event presented information about the employees of the
Nakhchivan Main Customs Administration awarded with relevant
decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
dated January 29, 2024, and respective orders of the State Customs
Committee Chairman dated January 30, 2024.
Summing up the event, Vugar Aliyev mentioned the necessity of
achieving higher results in the field of customs in Nakhchivan,
timely and high-quality completion of assigned tasks, support for
trade, increased transparency of customs authorities' activities,
prevention of smuggling and other offenses in the customs sphere,
and the mobilization of all possibilities for the reliable
protection of the national and economic security of our country,
guided by the recommendations and instructions of the committee's
leadership.
