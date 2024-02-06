Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Constituency Reveals Number Of Voters Aged Over 100

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A total of 10 voters are over 100 years old in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar constituency No. 123, Chairman of Kalbajar District Election Commission No. 123 Adil Murtuzayev told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

The chairman noted that two out of the 64 polling stations in the district are operating for the first time in the territory of Kalbajar.

"Despite that Kalbajar is covered with a thick layer of snow due to recent precipitation, making movement on roads rather difficult, the issues of supply and provision of these points have been resolved at the proper level. Here, as well as at our other polling stations, all preparations for the high-level conduct of the presidential election on February 7 are completed," he said.

"The upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan has special significance for Kalbajar residents because it will take place for the first time in the liberated native land. We are all eagerly and excitedly preparing for election day. I'm sure that all Kalbajar residents will participate in the voting," emphasized Murtuzayev.

He also noted that out of the 55,572 registered voters in electoral district No. 123, 5,131 people will exercise their voting rights for the first time in the presidential election.

"Of these voters, 163 people have reached the age of 18. As for our oldest voters, as you know, Kalbajar is known as the land of long-livers. Currently, 10 people over the age of 100 are registered in the district. The oldest among them is Kheyransa Bakshaliyeva born in Kalbajar city in 1913," added the chairman.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

