Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Constituency Reveals Number Of Voters Aged Over 100

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A total of 10
voters are over 100 years old in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar constituency
No. 123, Chairman of Kalbajar District Election Commission No. 123
Adil Murtuzayev told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center,
Trend reports.
The chairman noted that two out of the 64 polling stations in
the district are operating for the first time in the territory of
Kalbajar.
"Despite that Kalbajar is covered with a thick layer of snow due
to recent precipitation, making movement on roads rather difficult,
the issues of supply and provision of these points have been
resolved at the proper level. Here, as well as at our other polling
stations, all preparations for the high-level conduct of the
presidential election on February 7 are completed," he said.
"The upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan has special
significance for Kalbajar residents because it will take place for
the first time in the liberated native land. We are all eagerly and
excitedly preparing for election day. I'm sure that all Kalbajar
residents will participate in the voting," emphasized
Murtuzayev.
He also noted that out of the 55,572 registered voters in
electoral district No. 123, 5,131 people will exercise their voting
rights for the first time in the presidential election.
"Of these voters, 163 people have reached the age of 18. As for
our oldest voters, as you know, Kalbajar is known as the land of
long-livers. Currently, 10 people over the age of 100 are
registered in the district. The oldest among them is Kheyransa
Bakshaliyeva born in Kalbajar city in 1913," added the
chairman.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
