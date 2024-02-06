               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Lachin Announces Number Of Voters In Presidential Election


2/6/2024 8:35:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Some 1,464 voters have been registered at polling station No105 of Lachin constituency No121, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media Center.

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has provided the polling station with all necessary equipment.

The oldest voters in the district are 96 years old, and two people of this age will vote on February 7 at home through a mobile ballot box.

In addition, the voters include both Lachin residents themselves and citizens who have been working there under a labor contract for more than six months.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Azerbaijan Republic.

