Azerbaijan's Lachin Announces Number Of Voters In Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Some 1,464 voters
have been registered at polling station No105 of Lachin constituency
No121, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election-2024'' Independent Media
Center.
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has provided the
polling station with all necessary equipment.
The oldest voters in the district are 96 years old, and two
people of this age will vote on February 7 at home through a mobile
ballot box.
In addition, the voters include both Lachin residents themselves
and citizens who have been working there under a labor contract for
more than six months.
To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was
launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Azerbaijan
Republic.
