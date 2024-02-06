Azerbaijan's Shusha Announces Number Of Electors To Vote In Polling Station No105.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3 . Some 1,189 voters are registered at polling station No105 in the building of secondary school No1 of Shusha city and for the first time only one person at the polling station will use the right to vote, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center.

Shusha is ready for the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7.

Meanwhile, the polling station is part of Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavend electoral district No 124. The polling station has been provided with necessary technical and methodical facilities, voter lists and information boards have been hung up, and voting booths have been set up. The seats for the secretary and members, as well as observers, have been determined at the polling stations. The work on the distribution of notices to voters about the date, time, and place of voting has also been completed.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Azerbaijan Republic.

