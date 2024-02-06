Azerbaijan's Shusha Announces Number Of Electors To Vote In Polling Station No105.

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3 . Some 1,189 voters
are registered at polling station No105 in the building of secondary
school No1 of Shusha city and for the first time only one person at
the polling station will use the right to vote, Trend reports, referring
to the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center.
Shusha is ready for the extraordinary presidential election in
the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7.
Meanwhile, the polling station is part of
Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavend electoral district No 124. The
polling station has been provided with necessary technical and
methodical facilities, voter lists and information boards have been
hung up, and voting booths have been set up. The seats for the
secretary and members, as well as observers, have been determined
at the polling stations. The work on the distribution of notices to
voters about the date, time, and place of voting has also been
completed.
To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was
launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Azerbaijan
Republic.
