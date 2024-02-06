Reputable Turkish Media Highlight Azerbaijan's Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The reputable
Turkish Ihlas (IHA) news agency published an article about
Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election scheduled for
February 7, Trend reports via "Election 2024” Independent Media
Center.
The article noted the importance of holding election for the
first time in 30 years in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated
from occupation.
“Azerbaijan goes to the election after its victory in Karabakh.
For the first time in 30 years, election will be held throughout
Azerbaijan. Ballot boxes will be installed in the liberated
territories,” the article emphasized.
The article was also published in the Hurriyet newspaper and
other Turkish media.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC
of Azerbaijan.
