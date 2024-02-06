Reputable Turkish Media Highlight Azerbaijan's Upcoming Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The reputable Turkish Ihlas (IHA) news agency published an article about Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, Trend reports via "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The article noted the importance of holding election for the first time in 30 years in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

“Azerbaijan goes to the election after its victory in Karabakh. For the first time in 30 years, election will be held throughout Azerbaijan. Ballot boxes will be installed in the liberated territories,” the article emphasized.

The article was also published in the Hurriyet newspaper and other Turkish media.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

