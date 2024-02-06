Hungary Extradites Internationally Wanted Criminal To Azerbaijan's Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Ministry of
Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan in effective cooperation with
relevant structures of foreign countries continues to take measures
to detain and bring to Azerbaijan persons accused of committing
crimes and put on the international wanted list, Trend reports referring to
the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice.
According to the information, the department extradited one more
internationally wanted person to Azerbaijan.
Thus, it was found that Ali Huseynov, accused of committing a
crime under Article 178.3.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (fraud with large-scale damage), was in the Republic of
Hungary, where he was arrested.
Based on the request of the ministry related to the extradition
of that person and all the required documents in accordance with
the international procedures submitted, an agreement was reached
and Ali Huseynov was brought to Azerbaijan from Hungary by the
responsible employees of the International Cooperation Department
of the Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service and was
placed in the Baku Pre-trial Detention Center according to the
arrest decision of the court.
The Ministry continues measures in this area to ensure the
principle of fairness of punishment, which plays an exceptional
role in the fight against crime, preventing criminals from feeling
free and safe anywhere in the world.
To note, last month, an internationally wanted person was
extradited from Colombia and an agreement was reached on the
extradition of two persons who committed cyber and property crimes
to Azerbaijan from European countries.
