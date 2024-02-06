Azerbaijani Embassy In Georgia Sets Up Polling Station

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Regarding the
extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan
scheduled for February 7, 2024, a precinct election commission has
been established at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia for the
citizens of the country who have reached the age of 18 and have
active voting rights, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024”
Independent Media Center.
Precinct Election Commission No. 47 of Yasamal's second election
district No. 16 is located at 4 Vakhtang Gorgasali Street,
Tbilisi.
"Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who have attained the
age of 18 and have active voting right, when casting their ballots
must submit one of the following valid documents to the Precinct
Election Commissions: general civil passport, diplomatic passport,
or service passport.
Azerbaijani citizens who have attained the age of 18 and have
active voting rights, who do not have a corresponding valid
passport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, may participate in election
with a valid identity card.
To note, the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic
of Azerbaijan, which will be held on February 7, 2024, will be held
from 08:00 to 19:00 Tbilisi time.
Contacts: "+ 995555250993, + 995322243004", - the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in Georgia informs.
