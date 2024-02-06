Uzbekistan Offers Assistance To Kyrgyzstan Following Accident At Bishkek TPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Uzbekistan is
ready to provide necessary assistance to Kyrgyzstan in response to
the accident that occurred at the Bishkek thermal power plant
(TPP), Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov,
said, during a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Trend reports.
According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saidov said
that, at the direction of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek side is prepared to offer the required
support to Kyrgyzstan regarding the incident at the Bishkek
TPP.
Specifically, as part of the assistance, the Uzbek side
mentioned the dispatch of liquefied gas cylinders from Uzbekistan's
Andijan to Kyrgyz Osh. In response, Kulubaev expressed sincere
gratitude for the readiness to provide fraternal humanitarian
aid.
On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion
occurred at the Bishkek TPP. As a result, five workers with various
injuries were taken to medical facilities, and the supply of
heating to residential homes and businesses in the city of Bishkek
was suspended.
