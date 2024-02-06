               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan Offers Assistance To Kyrgyzstan Following Accident At Bishkek TPP


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 3. Uzbekistan is ready to provide necessary assistance to Kyrgyzstan in response to the accident that occurred at the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP), Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, said, during a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saidov said that, at the direction of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek side is prepared to offer the required support to Kyrgyzstan regarding the incident at the Bishkek TPP.

Specifically, as part of the assistance, the Uzbek side mentioned the dispatch of liquefied gas cylinders from Uzbekistan's Andijan to Kyrgyz Osh. In response, Kulubaev expressed sincere gratitude for the readiness to provide fraternal humanitarian aid.

On February 2, 2024, at around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion occurred at the Bishkek TPP. As a result, five workers with various injuries were taken to medical facilities, and the supply of heating to residential homes and businesses in the city of Bishkek was suspended.

