Russian Federal Assembly Delegation To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A delegation of
the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian
Federation headed by Chairman of the Committee on International
Affairs Grigory Karasin will take part in the observation of the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring
to the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center.
"The senators will take part in the observation of the
extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan
from February 5 to 8. Parliamentarians will travel to Azerbaijan
through the observer mission of the CIS, Shanghai Cooperation
Organization, and the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly," the report
says.
To note, the delegation includes First Deputy Chairman of the
Federation Council Committee on Science, Education, and Culture
Ilyas Umakhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council
Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local
Self-Government and Northern Issues Anatoly Shirokov, and member of
the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and
State Building Alexander Bashkin.
