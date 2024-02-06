               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Federal Assembly Delegation To Observe Presidential Election In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 8:35:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A delegation of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation headed by Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin will take part in the observation of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center.

"The senators will take part in the observation of the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan from February 5 to 8. Parliamentarians will travel to Azerbaijan through the observer mission of the CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly," the report says.

To note, the delegation includes First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education, and Culture Ilyas Umakhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Self-Government and Northern Issues Anatoly Shirokov, and member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Alexander Bashkin.

