Repair And Reconstruction Works Underway In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (VIDEO)


2/6/2024 8:35:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. As reported earlier, repair and reconstruction works are underway in Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, liberated from occupation, Trend reports, referring to the Local Media.

The architect Elnur Abdullayev noted that major repair and reconstruction works are underway in 283 houses in Khojaly.

"In addition, all communication lines, drinking water, communications, sewerage, electricity, and other main lines of Khojaly city are in the process of completion.

The process of cleaning Khojaly city from household waste is underway. Works on improvement of the city, landscaping, improvement of the ecological situation are in full swing," Abdullayev added.

Here is a detailed report for readers:

