Repair And Reconstruction Works Underway In Azerbaijan's Khojaly (VIDEO)

earlier, repair and reconstruction works are underway in
Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, liberated from occupation, Trend reports, referring
The architect Elnur Abdullayev noted that major repair and
reconstruction works are underway in 283 houses in Khojaly.
"In addition, all communication lines, drinking water,
communications, sewerage, electricity, and other main lines of
Khojaly city are in the process of completion.
The process of cleaning Khojaly city from household waste is
underway. Works on improvement of the city, landscaping,
improvement of the ecological situation are in full swing,"
Abdullayev added.
