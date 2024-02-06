Kazakhstan's National Uranium Company Sums 2023 With Fall In Output

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Uranium production by Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom Group (the national nuclear company) amounted to 21,112 tons from January through December 2023, which is 1 percent lower than the same period in 2022 (21,227 tons), Trend reports.

Data from Kazatomprom shows that in the fourth quarter of 2023, production amounted to 5,795 tons. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, production volume remained unchanged (5,780 tons).

As the company noted, production volumes on both a 100 percent and attributable basis were slightly lower throughout 2023 compared to 2022, primarily due to an insignificant decrease in the production plan for 2023, compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven natural uranium reserves. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain around 14 percent of all proven world reserves. The entire proven reserves of uranium in the country are expected to be more than 700,000 tons.

Kazakhstan surpassed the United States in uranium production in 2009 and continues to dominate the global market.

Kazakhstan accounts for almost 40 percent of global uranium output. The volume of uranium production in 2021 was 21,800 tons, while the volume in 2022 was 21,300 tons.