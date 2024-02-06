Turkmenistan's Textile Factory Produces High-Volume Cotton Yarn

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 3. The Turkmenabat Cotton Spinning Factory, located in the Lebap region in the east of Turkmenistan, produced almost 5,884 tons of cotton yarn in the whole of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data, the enterprise produced goods worth more than 45.3 million Turkmen manat ($12.9 million) over the designated time period.

Furthermore, over the past year, the Turkmenabat factory shipped 2,727 tons of finished products, of which 1,789 went to the domestic market and 938 for export.

This enterprise currently employs over 580 individuals, ensuring consistent production.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan plans to invest more than $300 million in more than 30 textile sector projects by 2025.

Significant investments will be made in both expanding present capacity and establishing over ten new manufacturing facilities, with existing firms serving as the foundation.