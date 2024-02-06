Mexican leader suggests full-paid pensions in bid to attract voters

(MENAFN) Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on Monday his intention to propose a groundbreaking reform guaranteeing people pensions equivalent to their full salaries upon retirement, a move unprecedented in any country, regardless of economic status. This proposal is part of a package of 20 constitutional reforms, although its passage seems improbable given the limited time left in López Obrador's tenure, with just eight months remaining before he leaves office. However, these reforms could be strategically timed to influence the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for June 2.



The proposal for full-wage pensions is seen by many as a political maneuver to bolster support for López Obrador's party, Morena, and its presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum. López Obrador, eager to secure Morena's victory and potentially a two-thirds majority in Congress, aims to use such promises as a means to sway voters. However, analysts also suggest that the proposal may serve another purpose: to shape the agenda for the incoming administration by imposing ambitious — and costly — expectations.



Gabriela Siller, Director of Analysis at Banco Base in Nuevo Leon, views these reform initiatives as part of an election-year strategy to garner support for Morena. However, she also highlights their potential to influence the policies of the next administration, effectively leaving López Obrador's mark on Mexico's future political landscape. Despite the president's aspirations, the likelihood of passing these reforms remains slim due to the constitutional requirement of a two-thirds majority vote in Congress, which seems unattainable within the remaining timeframe.



While López Obrador's proposal may face significant hurdles in Congress, its introduction serves as a testament to his administration's efforts to address social welfare issues and may shape the discourse surrounding pension reform in Mexico for years to come.

