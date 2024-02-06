Uzbekistan Recaps Volume Of Agricultural Output For 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. According to
preliminary estimates, the total volume of Uzbekistan's
agricultural output amounted to 404.6 trillion soums ($32.7
billion) from January through December 2023, Trend reports.
The data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that this is
103.9 percent of the same period last year.
The analysis by categories of farms showed that 63.1 percent of
the total volume of agricultural output falls on dekhkan
(small-scale family farms) and subsidiary farms, 29.8 percent on
farming households, and 7.1 percent on organizations engaged in
agricultural activities.
Earlier, Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed the implementation of
a high-tech agricultural project.
The proposed complex includes four blocks, each of which is
designed to grow different types of agricultural products, such as
strawberries, vegetables, fruits, fruit tree seedlings, as well as
flowers and flower seedlings.
The complex will use modern energy- and water-saving
technologies, as well as receive electricity from photopanels and
wind generators.
