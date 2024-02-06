EU Countries Endorse Law To Regulate AI Usage

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. European Union
member states have supported the rules regulating the use of
artificial intelligence (AI), Trend reports.
The rules, proposed by the European Commission three years ago,
are aimed at creating a global standard for AI technologies in a
wide range of industries, from banks and retail to automotive and
aviation sectors. The future legislation also sets parameters for
the application of neural networks in law enforcement and military
purposes.
The agreement of the EU countries became possible after France
dropped its claims to the artificial intelligence law after
introducing strict requirements to balance transparency and
commercial secrecy.
The purpose of the innovations is to allow the development of
competitive models of artificial intelligence.
At the same time, the EU leadership is concerned about the
possibility of creating deepfakes with the help of generative AI.
Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's deputy chairwoman for
digital technologies, said that the proliferation of fake sexually
explicit images of pop singer Taylor Swift on social networks in
recent days underscores the need for new rules.
