Iranian Currency Rates For February 3

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 3, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 9 currencies increased in price and 28 decreased in price compared to February 2. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,299 rials.

Currency Rial on February 3 Rial on February 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,026 53,472 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,406 48,910 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,001 4,059 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,953 4,017 1 Danish krone DKK 6,077 6,117 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,530 136,515 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,021 15,027 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,274 28,717 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,101 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,201 31,378 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,470 25,809 1 South African rand ZAR 2,220 2,252 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,379 1,384 1 Russian ruble RUB 464 467 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,338 27,717 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,258 31,413 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,263 38,340 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,346 1,332 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,603 31,601 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,714 8,697 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,841 5,892 100 Thai baths THB 118,049 118,752 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,898 8,881 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,374 31,591 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,299 45,593 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,289 9,350 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,761 15,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,669 2,665 1 Afghan afghani AFN 563 565 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,679 24,681 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,981 74,700 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,921 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,259 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 578,000–581,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 623,000–626,000 rials.

