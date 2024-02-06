               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Currency Rates For February 3


2/6/2024 8:35:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 3, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 9 currencies increased in price and 28 decreased in price compared to February 2.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,299 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 3

Rial on February 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,026

53,472

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,406

48,910

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,001

4,059

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,953

4,017

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,077

6,117

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,530

136,515

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,021

15,027

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,274

28,717

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,101

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,201

31,378

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,470

25,809

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,220

2,252

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,379

1,384

1 Russian ruble

RUB

464

467

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,338

27,717

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,258

31,413

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,263

38,340

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,346

1,332

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,603

31,601

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,714

8,697

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,841

5,892

100 Thai baths

THB

118,049

118,752

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,898

8,881

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,374

31,591

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,299

45,593

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,289

9,350

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,761

15,673

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,669

2,665

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

563

565

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,679

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,981

74,700

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,921 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,259 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 578,000–581,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 623,000–626,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search