Erdogan Names Fatih Karahan Central Bank Governor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promoted Deputy Central Bank Governor
Fatih Karahan to the top post at the regulator after the previous
governor resigned abruptly, according to a presidential decree
published in an official government newspaper, Trend reports.
The decree took effect upon publication.
Before taking a job at the Turkish central bank in July 2023,
Karahan worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as a
principal economist at Amazon.
Former Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan resigned on Friday, saying she
was a target of a smear campaign that could hurt her family. Under
Erkan, the central bank's key rate was hiked from 8.5% to 45% in an
effort to contain inflation.
