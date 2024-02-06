               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Erdogan Names Fatih Karahan Central Bank Governor


2/6/2024 8:35:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promoted Deputy Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan to the top post at the regulator after the previous governor resigned abruptly, according to a presidential decree published in an official government newspaper, Trend reports.

The decree took effect upon publication.

Before taking a job at the Turkish central bank in July 2023, Karahan worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as a principal economist at Amazon.

Former Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan resigned on Friday, saying she was a target of a smear campaign that could hurt her family. Under Erkan, the central bank's key rate was hiked from 8.5% to 45% in an effort to contain inflation.

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816673

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search